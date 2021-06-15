The Ashtabula County Commissioners have approved an agreement with NextSite.
NextSite identifies and connects opportunities to developers and end-users, according to a press release from the commissioners.
The firm will conduct research into travel patterns among other things, and reach out to restaurant and retail establishment developers, according to the release.
Conneaut, the village of Jefferson, and Kingsville Township are planning to take advantage of NextSite’s services, according to the release.
“This is a great opportunity for us to grow our local economies by connecting developers to local entities that will provide more retail/restaurant choices for our residents and tourists, alike,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the partnership is a very good opportunity.
“We all can think of some restaurants or retail establishments that we would like to see in our community,” Kozlowski said. “Our efforts in partnering with NextSite will help us identify those opportunities and work to bring them to fruition.”
In a phone interview on Monday, Kozlowski said NextSite has worked with the Geneva-Harpersfield Joint Economic Development District, and the collaboration has been going well. He said he is excited to see what will be coming out soon in the area.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said said he is excited to see what the partnership will bring.
“I’m supportive of this initiative because it will allow for economic growth and the prosperity of our local communities and Ashtabula County,” Ducro said.
According to NextSite’s website, the firm was founded in 2015. NextSite studies travel patterns to retailers and business assets, and uses that information to build custom trade areas, according to the firm’s website.
Last week, the commissioners approved a resolution approving a three year deal with the firm, from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2024.
The cost of the deal is not to exceed $65,000, according to the resolution.
