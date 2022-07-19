JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Recorder’s Office has recently implemented new technology allowing documents to be recorded electronically.
The technology eliminates the need for people submitting documents to go to the Recorder’s Office in Jefferson to submit documents, according to a press release from the County Recorder’s office. State and federal legislation allows for secure electronic recording.
The Recorder’s Office will be working with Cott Systems to implement the system.
County Recorder Barbra Schaab said on Monday the system will make sending documents to her office from long distances significantly easier. Schaab said anyone wishing to electronically submit documents to be recorded can use one of three companies, Simplifile, eRecording Partners Network, and CSC.
“They’re pretty much the three big ones that most county recorders use, they’ve been in business for a while,” Schaab said. “This is something that really benefits somebody that is a little farther away, eliminates the time to mail and return mail.”
The three companies work well with the county’s land record venue. Deeds, conveyance documents, and UCC documents are not being accepted for e-recording at the moment, Schaab said.
Documents are submitted to the submitting company, and are initially checked there, then sent on to the Ashtabula County Recorder’s Office. Staff at the Recorder’s Office input the preliminary information, ensure the payment is correct, and save the information, Schaab said.
Previously, someone trying to have documents recorded from further away would have to be sent along with the recording fee and a self-addressed stamped envelope to the office.
“As it builds, I think we’ll see more and more e-filing, especially the long distance ones, that’s who’s kind of realizing the convenience of it,” Schaab said. “Hopefully our office becomes more efficient for our local folks too, because we’re not handling as much volume.”
The system also makes correcting flawed documents much quicker.
“It’s gone very, very smoothly, we’ve been pretty pleased,” Schaab said.
