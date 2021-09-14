Ashtabula County is nearing 8,000 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
ODH reported Monday 7,991 Ashtabula County residents have contracted COVID-19, an increase of 42 new cases in one day. There have been 456 hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the county, and 184 county residents have died.
As numbers county-wide continue to increase, COVID-19 cases have been reported in local schools as well.
A total of 14 positive tests have been reported among Geneva Area City Schools students, Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said on Monday.
Six students at Geneva High School and Geneva Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19, as have two students at Geneva Platt R. Spencer Elementary School, according to the district’s website.
The superintendent said five Geneva Area City Schools staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hrina-Treharn said as of Friday, 13 students were quarantined at the high school and 18 at the middle school, as of Friday. Contact tracing for new cases was still in progress on Monday, she said.
According to Pymatuning Valley Local Schools’ website, 17 students have tested positive in the district. All four of the district’s current cases are at Pymatuning Valley High School, according to the district’s website. Three high school students are currently quarantined.
The Jefferson Area Local Schools report that 13 students have tested positive, and 34 students have been quarantined, according to the district’s website. Four cases were at Jefferson Area Junior High School, seven cases were reported at Jefferson Elementary, and two were reported at Rock Creek Elementary.
Five Jefferson Area Local Schools teachers have tested positive.
At the Buckeye Local Schools, there have been 13 student cases and one staff case, according to the district’s website. Since the start of the year, 83 students and two staff members have had to quarantine.
Information for other county school districts was not available.
There were 5,568 new cases of COVID-19 reported statewide on Monday, along with 232 new hospitalizations. There have been more than 1.3 million COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 21,154 deaths from the disease, according to ODH.
Nationwide, there have been 40.8 million COVID-19 cases, and 656,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
