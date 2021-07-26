JEFFERSON — A number of events will be held in August in the next phase of Ashtabula County’s comprehensive planning process.
A workshop will is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 9 at the Jefferson Community Recreation Center, according to information from the county. Materials and activities will be available for attendees to complete, and planning team members will be on site to answer questions. A virtual workshop, held via Zoom, is scheduled for Aug. 18, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m..
The planning commission will also be at the Ashtabula County Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., from Aug. 10 to 15 to answer questions and hear suggestions from the public.
A draft of the plan will be available for public comment from Aug. 9 to 30 on the website the county has been using for the comprehensive plan, allinashtabula.com.
The county started the comprehensive planning process last year with meetings and discussions about the objectives of the planning process, followed by public participation early this year.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the process has been going very well.
“[I] really hope that participation continues as we move through the draft process and work to finalize the document,” he said.
About 200 people participated in the initial public participation phase of the process, officials said.
The plan was last updated in 2003, Kozlowski said.
“Obviously, it’s been quite some time since the plan was last updated, so a lot’s changed since then, but it’s great that we’ve had that amount of participation,” he said.
Kozlowski encouraged people to stop in at the fair or visit the plan’s website to provide feedback.
