JEFFERSON — People who have been vaccinated are no longer required to wear masks in the common areas of Ashtabula County offices, as the county mirrors state rules.
The new rule took effect at the end of business on Tuesday and applies to public spaces in county buildings, with the exception of the Ashtabula County Nursing Home and Ashtabula County Jail, according to information provided by County Administrator Janet Discher.
“Elected officials still have the ability to require masks in their own departments, but in the public areas of the county buildings, we are lifting the mask mandate,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested the county allow people who have been vaccinated to not wear masks in county offices at a work session on Tuesday morning.
The county has been in alignment with the state’s orders since the start of the pandemic, and should continue to do so, Kozlowski said.
The Ohio Department of Health issued an amended order, effective May 14, which no longer required masks for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the commissioners approved the move. The mask mandate will be ended for people who have not been vaccinated on June 2, the same day the state’s mandate will end.
The state’s orders regarding nursing homes and assisted living facilities will remain in effect, according to ODH.
“We still have to recognize that our county still has one of the higher incidence rates in the state ... for [prevalence] of positive cases,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said. “So I would still encourage people to consider using a mask, especially if they’re in a setting where there’s a gathering of people, not only for their own protection, but for the protection of others.”
According to information released on May 13 by ODH, Ashtabula County had the ninth-highest number of COVID-19 cases out of 88 Ohio counties, with 156 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
After Tuesday morning’s work session, the commissioners held a meeting with elected officials to discuss the potential changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.