JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Land Bank has received a $500,000 grant to demolish residential and commercial structures in the county.
Thirty-five structures were submitted as part of the grant process, according to a press release from the Land Bank. The properties were identified with input from local governments.
The funds are from the state’s $150 million Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program.
Land Bank Executive Director Alex Iarocci said the organization’s budget would only allow the Land Bank to carry out a few demolitions a year.
“Having this money is going to allow us to carry out these 35 demolitions in a single year,” Iarocci said.
Grant funding is inconsistent, he said.
The grant funding will pay for the demolition of 15 structures in Conneaut, 15 in Ashtabula, two on Geneva, and two in Rome, Iarocci said.
“We have to have all the money spent by May 1, of 2023,” Iarocci said.
The Land Bank has memorandums of understanding with Ashtabula, Conneaut, and Geneva to allow those cities to bid and contract the work themselves, and will oversee the two demolitions in Rome itself, Iarocci said.
The Land Bank currently owns five of the properties to be demolished.
“With those, we’ll look to market them for redevelopment, whether that ends up being a side-lot acquisition to a neighbor or an adjacent owner,” Iarocci said.
The properties must be vacant and blighted, Iarocci said. A property is blighted if it is a dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe structure designated by a code enforcement agency, and poses a direct threat to public health or safety.
According to the Land Bank’s website, the organization has demolished more than 240 blighted structures.
Ashtabula County Treasurer Angie Maki Cliff said she is very excited to have received the grant.
“I look forward to putting that money to use here in Ashtabula County, and eliminating some of the blight, and improving our community,” Maki Cliff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.