JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners have suggested mediation after five county judges signed onto a letter asking commissioners to appoint outside legal counsel.
The letter from the judges, dated Aug. 16, states that based on two letters recently received from County Prosecutor Colleen O’Toole, the judges need separate legal counsel, as O’Toole serves as legal counsel for county offices, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
“We are of the opinion that Colleen O’Toole cannot ethically represent the courts or any of us when she is the same person who is making demands, tacitly threatening grievances or litigation against us, and has created through her actions some of the situations that require us to need outside legal advice on how to proceed,” the letter says.
The letter was signed by Common Pleas Court judges Thomas Harris, Marianne Sezon and David Schroeder, as well as Eastern County Court Judge Harold Specht and Western Count Court Judge Michelle Fisher.
In the letter, the judges ask the commissioners to petition the court to employ Montgomery Jonson LLP.
A pair of letters from O’Toole to the judges were attached to the letter. In the first, dated July 21, O’Toole included case law regarding undue delay for pending cases.
In the second letter, dated July 30, O’Toole said she had been informed that no continuances would be granted to courtroom prosecutors, and that, in order to honor the trial schedule established by the judges, the prosecutor’s office cannot participate in any mental health or drug court hearings until docket assignments are cleared or the court meets with O’Toole to develop a plan to clear the backlog of cases.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested reaching out to the Ohio Supreme Court’s Mediation Department.
“I’m hopeful that we can work through these things without having to pursue an independent legal counsel,” Kozlowski said.
The mediation is offered at no cost from the state, Kozlowski said. The county has used the service before, he said.
A written response to the judges was to be drafted, Kozlowski said.
When reached via telephone on Tuesday afternoon, O’Toole said she is in favor of mediation, which could resolve numerous issues, including things not mentioned in the letters.
“There’s multiple issues that are bubbling around these issues,” she said.
