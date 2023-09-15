JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County’s annual household hazardous waste collection event will take place at Ashtabula County Technical and Career Campus later this month.
The event, which accepts a variety of items, like paint, household cleaners, batteries, automotive fluids, pesticides and mercury, according to a flier for the event.
It will take place at A-Tech on Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is free for county residents. Proof of residency must be provided.
Explosives, ammunition, gas cylinders, radioactive waste, pharmaceuticals and large quantities of unknown materials will not be accepted. Tires will not be accepted either, but the county hosts an annual tire amnesty day in the spring.
Jake Brand, director of the Ashtabula County Planning and Development Department, said one thing that is often brought to dispose of but are not accepted are spray insulation tanks that can be bought at big box stores.
“They’re extremely expensive to be disposed [of], so we will turn those away,” he said.
The Planning and Development Department has partnered with the Ashtabula City Wastewater Department, in order to hand out free, mercury-free thermometers to anyone who brings a mercury thermometer to the event.
“Anything that they can do to keep mercury out of their system is well worth the effort,” he said.
Brand asked people planning to attend to listen to people directing traffic.
“We have signs on the entrance and exit, well-marked,” he said. “Last year, we had a vehicle with a flashing light up on top to help draw people in, so I think that’s something that we’ll repeat this year.”
The Planning and Development Department has done a lot of work to help make the traffic at the event better. Last year’s collection had an average of about a ten minute wait, Brand said.
Brand said last year, the event collected about as much as it did in previous years.
It is funded by the $5 fee assessed on improved parcels and landfill tonnage fees.
