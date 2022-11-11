JEFFERSON — A number of Ashtabula County budget work sessions took place on Thursday.
Thursday was the start of meetings regarding the county’s 2023 budget. The next budget work sessions are scheduled for Monday at 12:30 p.m.
Sheriff’s Office
County Administrator Janet Discher said this year, some positions in the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office are being paid through American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Sheriff William Niemi said his general budget decreased this year after this year’s contract negotiations.
“In my equipment line item, I added 35 mobile radios that we’re going to have to get switched over to MARCS by the year 2024, I believe,” Niemi said. “And that price comes out to $126,283.”
Food costs in the jail had been trending down, but Niemi said he’s expecting those costs to increase in the coming year.
“Our population is going up higher than it has been in the last six months,” Niemi said.
He expects it to continue to increase, he said.
Vehicle maintenance costs have gone up significantly this year as well, Niemi said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington asked how many of the cars ordered this year have been delivered.
Niemi said the first of the vehicles ordered by his office this year will hopefully be delivered soon.
The Sheriff’s Office is also waiting for a transport van that is also on order, Niemi said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he is anxious to see if the state legislature acts on 911 fees to help pay for dispatchers, some of which are also paid for out of the Sheriff’s Office budget.
The Sheriff’s Office request for 2023 was $9.96 million, up from $9.65 million for 2022. However, this year, courthouse security was incorporated into the Sheriff’s Office. That division has a $292,701 proposed budget for 2023.
Ashtabula County Veterans Service Commission
ACVSC Executive Director Ben Schwartfigure ran through the commission’s budget proposal for 2023.
“All of my budget line items are based on five-year trends,” Schwartfigure said.
He said the ACVSC has expanded its outreach exponentially.
The commission has also started sending employees to various training programs.
“We have started engaging in certified veteran advocate training through the national organization,” Schwartfigure said. “This will allow our service officers, who have seven years of experience as a national service officer, to begin helping with the appeals process.”
The ACVSC has assisted almost 6,000 veterans from the start of 2022 to the end of October.
Schwartfigure said the office helped 186 new veterans to the county so far this year.
He said he expects an increase in requests for financial relief.
The office has also seen a significant number of homeless veterans reaching out for assistance, he said.
Under state law, the ACVSC is entitled to half a mill of funding, equal to $967,404 in 2023. The VSC returns unused funds to the county every year.
Probate/Juvenile Court
Andrew Misiak, administrator of the Probate and Juvenile courts, said the courts recently received a grant that will pay for a pair of positions.
The budget proposal from the Probate Court includes a request to replace a number of old computers.
The proposal also includes a $3 per hour pay raise for all court staff.
Keeping staff is important, Misiak said.
“Especially our clerks, it’s a position that, it takes a long time to train,” he said. “And it takes probably a good six, nine months or so to get them fully ... up and running, and by the time they’re up and running, they’re leaving us.”
Judge Albert Camplese said the court has lost staff over the years to other county departments.
Camplese asked for additional information on what pay increases have taken place across the county.
Misiak said there has been high turnover at Probate Court in the last six months.
Misiak said the court incentivized employees participating in the county’s wellness program by offering them an additional eight hours of personal time.
The courts are always seeking out grant funds, he said.
Juvenile Court is requesting $1.27 million for 2023, and Probate Court is requesting $391,811 for 2023.
Coroner
County Coroner Dr. Pam Lancaster said one of her investigators has left the office, and another will be leaving at the end of the year.
Discher said the budget proposal was very preliminary, due to the staffing changes.
Salaries and wages are a bit of a “guesstimate,” Discher said. Autopsy and toxicology prices are increasing next year, as well, she said.
Lancaster said Lake County may start providing autopsy services, which would cut down on transportation costs.
The Coroner’s Office is requesting $478,024 for 2023, compared to the $478,838 that was budgeted to the office in 2022.
Western County Court
There are not significant changes in the WCC budget for this year, said Western County Court Clerk Mickey Mihalick.
“The only thing that we’re asking for, in salaries, is for a fourth deputy clerk,” she said.
If that is not an option, a former clerk is willing to come back part time, she said.
Mihalick said she has been in contact with Western County Court Judge-elect Casey O’Brien, to see if he had any questions regarding the budget proposal.
Contract services might be higher in 2023 than in 2022, Mihalick said. Jury fees are also expected to be higher, she said.
“This is probably the most [jury trials] I’ve seen in the time I’ve been here,” Mihalick said.
Western County Court requested $424,572 for 2023.
