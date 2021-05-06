The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services has released its rankings for hospital quality, and three hospitals in Ashtabula County were ranked highly.
Rankings are based on scores for mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care, according to CMS.
UH Conneaut received five stars from CMS, the highest possible rating, for the second year in a row.
“I’m very proud of our exceptional team of caregivers for once again helping us achieve the highest possible hospital rating,” Jason Glowczewski, chief operating officer of UH Conneaut and Geneva said in a statement. “Our culture at UH Conneaut Medical Center is centered on patient-first care. We look forward to continuing this strong trajectory of meeting and exceeding CMS quality standards as we provide top care for our community.”
A total of 455 United States hospitals received five stars, out of 3,355 hospitals that received a rating.
UH Geneva and ACMC both received four stars. A total of 988 hospitals nationwide received four stars.
In 2020, both UH Conneaut and Geneva received five-star ratings and ACMC received two.
The categories for the ratings were weighted, with mortality, safety, readmission and patient experience being worth 22 percent and timely and effective care worth 12 percent.
When hospitals did not have a ranking, the category’s weight was redistributed among remaining categories.
Hospitals had to be ranked in at least three of the categories before they could receive a star number.
More than 1,100 hospitals nationwide were not ranked.
