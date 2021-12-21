County hires additional outside counsel as lodge negotiations continue

JEFFERSON — Negotiations regarding the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake are ongoing, and at a meeting last week, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners voted to retain legal counsel to assist with the project.
On Thursday, the commissioners approved a resolution to retain the services of Isaac Wiles Purkholder and Teetor, to a maximum of $10,000, to advise the board on matters relating to the lodge.
In the state’s budget, passed earlier this year, a pair of provisions called for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to enter into an agreement with Ashtabula County to transfer the lodge to the state by the end of the year.
“As is customary, during certain times, it’s important to bring in legal counsel to assist with legal matters,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said on Monday. “And we opted to do that on Thursday, to work through some components as it relates to the legislative proposal that’s in state statue.”
Kozlowski said the commissioners have had outside legal counsel for real estate for some time. “This is ancillary support, as it relates to this matter,” he said.
Kozlowski said the commissioners are continuing due diligence on the proposal. “We’re in the thick of it at this time,” Kozlowski said.
The provisions in the state budget allow up to $13.95 million to purchase the lodge from the county and pay for its operating costs. The law also requires the state to not pay more than the outstanding mortgage cost for the facility.
Since the potential takeover was announced by State Senator Sandy O’Brien, there has been controversy over the proposed transfer. At a commissioners meeting in late November, a number of people, including Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett, Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Stephanie Siegel and Convention and Facilities Authority President Holly Mayernick spoke about the economic impact the lodge has on the local economy.
At the end of the meeting, Former State Representative John Patterson said the group’s request was for the commissioners to reject the state takeover of the lodge, if possible, and if not, seek to delay the Dec. 31 deadline.
