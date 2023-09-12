JEFFERSON — September is National Preparedness Month, and people are encouraged to make a plans for emergencies if they don’t already have them, and update their plans if they do.
Mike Fitchet, director of the Ashtabula County Emergency Management Agency, said this month is meant to highlight that people should always be planning.
“In most emergencies, you have to take care of yourself for a certain amount of time before the cavalry arrives, so to speak,” he said. “So, I think, just making sure you have a plan. If you don’t have a plan, you need to make a plan. You should have a home safety plan, you should have a winter travel plan for your vehicle. Make sure you have the things you need, et cetera, make sure your batteries are charged, your car is in good shape, all those things that we talk about all the time.
“And if you already do have a plan, I think you’ve got to make sure you’re updating it. So, things change. People change, households change, who’s living there, who’s not ... you have a new pet, all those things happen. It’s not a one-time thing, and it’s not once a year.”
Fitchet recommended visiting ready.gov, which has a variety of resources for planning for potential disasters.
“Ready.gov is a great website, where you can get all these templates, so you don’t have to think about this all by yourself, they already have those lists in there for those different things you might want to consider in your plans,” he said. “The other thing that’s critical that we highlight every day is the notification system.”
Ashtabula County ReadyAlert allows people to get emergency notifications via text message, phone or email. The link to sign up for the service can be found at the EMA’s website, www.ashtabulacounty.us/129/Emergency-Management-911.
“You get to manage what alerts you get, and who gets them and how you get them,” Fitchet said. Users can opt out of notifications that don’t apply to them, he said.
Preparedness is a year-round event, Fitchet said.
“Our message is, just take the time now to do it,” he said. “We’re trying to give you the resources to do that and help you be prepared.”
The effects of emergencies are minimized by being prepared, Fitchet said.
Last week, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners presented a proclamation to EMA staff recognizing September as National Preparedness Month.
