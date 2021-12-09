JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Health Department and the South Central Ambulance District and Country Neighbor are partnering together to conduct a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Rome Township on Dec. 16.
The clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rome Fire Department, located at Route 45 and U.S. Highway 6, according to a press release from the Ashtabula County Health Department.
“Everyone 18 and over is now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot,” Robert Jelf, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Ashtabula County Health Department, said in the press release. “We will have all three brands available. We want to get families as protected as possible before gathering this holiday season.”
The clinic will have first and second doses for adults and children, as well as booster shots, according to the release.
“Locating the clinic at the Rome fire station allows a central location for southern Ashtabula County, serving from Rock Creek to Orwell and Hartsgrove to New Lyme in one convenient location,” Jelf said in the press release.
Country Neighbor will provide transportation for people who are not able to travel to the clinic on their own, according to the release. Anyone seeking to schedule a ride to the clinic can call Country Neighbor at 440-437-6311 before Dec. 14 to schedule a ride.
No appointments are necessary for the clinic.
COVID-19 case counts in Ashtabula County have been high over the last several weeks. According to information from the Ashtabula County Health Department, there were 859 new COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County in the week ending on Dec. 7. There have been a total of 238 COVID-19 related deaths in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic.
The Ohio Department of Health reported on Wednesday that there have been a total of 13,214 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic. There were 149 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ashtabula County on Tuesday.
Statewide, 8,707 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, bringing to total number of cases in Ohio to 1.75 million since the start of the pandemic, according to ODH. There were 395 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.