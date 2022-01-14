County governmental boards hold organizational meetings 

JEFFERSON — Two Ashtabula County governmental groups held their statutory organizational meetings Monday, kicking off a new year of business.
The Ashtabula County boards of revision and data processing met to organize for 2022, County Auditor David Thomas said.
The Board of Revision is charged with reviewing property value complaints from property owners. The oard is made up of the county auditor, treasurer, and the president of the board of commissioners. For 2022, members are Thomas, Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff, and Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV.
“The Board of Revision is the vehicle for property owners to be part of Democracy in taxation,” said Thomas, who was appointed chairman of the board for 2022. “In addition to our informal hearings in the fall, BOR is where any property owner can tell the government we’re wrong and why. It’s a great process.”
Reasons for filing a BOR complaint include disagreement over the market value assigned by the Auditor’s Office, a new purchase of a property at a different value, or damage and changes occurring on the property making it less valuable.
The 2021 Board of Revision year saw 308 cases filed by property owners, according to data provided by the Auditor’s Office. That was down 55 percent from the previous state mandated revaluation in 2014. Of those 308 cases, 206 were decided with favorable outcomes for the property owner.
Thomas attributes the decrease to the outreach done by the Auditor’s Office during the 2020 revaluation in holding many informal hearings and the strong real estate market.
Thomas acknowledges that with 80,000 parcels, his office can miss details on a parcel or be incorrect. He encourages those who believe their value is incorrect to contact the Auditor’s Office at 440-576-3783 or visit their website to learn more.
For those who believe their value is correct but their taxes are too high, Thomas offers two pieces of advice — contact the Auditor’s Office to ask about tax credits available and to vote in local levy elections.
The Ashtabula County Data Processing Board or Data Board also met Monday night to organize for the new year. The Data Board is the government entity tasked with overseeing the I.T. services for Ashtabula County government. This does not include the Court System which has its own I.T. Department.
Thomas serves as the secretary of the board and oversees the equipment and three I.T. staff members. Representatives to the Data Board include the elected positions of recorder, treasurer, clerk of courts, prosecutor, sheriff, engineer, commissioner and the Board of Elections.
“Our staff do an absolutely excellent job serving the I.T. needs of the county with very little resources,” Thomas said. “We are a crucial part of the fabric to county government and serve truly every resident, business and individual who interacts with Ashtabula County.”
The Data Board meets quarterly to discuss projects, oversee finances, and review ongoing topics of interest to county offices. Much of their work includes data security, information storage, and maintenance of software and hardware.
The agenda for their statutory organizational meeting included the overhaul of county email servers which occurred in 2021, best practices for new employees and project needs for 2022. Thomas requested an additional I.T. employee in his budget request for 2022 as he anticipates retirements in his five-year plan.
“These are not just employees you can pull and plug in anyone on day one,” he said. “They will take a lot of training and time to replace and I asked for the sake of uninterrupted I.T. services for another employee in 2022.”
Thomas anticipates learning of the commissioner’s decision in March.
