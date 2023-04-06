Ashtabula County Republican Party Chair Charlie Frye had strong words about the recently unsealed indictment against former President Donald Trump.
Trump was arraigned in a New York City court on Tuesday, and pleaded not guilty to 34 charges of falsifying business records. The charges stem from invoices sent to the Trump Organization, ledger entries and checks from Trump and the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust, all from 2017, according to the indictment.
Last week, Frye said he did not want to speak extensively on the issue before seeing the contents of the indictment.
In an email on Wednesday, he said the indictment is worse than he expected after parts of it were leaked to the press.
“Thirty-four ridiculous counts tied to an unstated crime to manufacture felony charges against a political opponent and former President,” Frye said.
“The Federal Elections Commission investigation in 2021 has already stated what [Manhattan] District Attorney [Alvin] Bragg is claiming is false. This would be a joke if it were not such a deeply disturbing act.”
Frye said Bragg weaponized his office in an attempt to remove a political opponent from the ballot box.
“He campaigned in his last election that if he was elected he would get Trump! This is not who we are,” Frye said. “The United States of America settles its political disputes at the ballot box, not the courthouse.
“This needs to stop before our legal system becomes that of a third-world banana republic.”
