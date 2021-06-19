County food issues stabilize

Area social service leaders are still working out the details of food needs for Ashtabula County residents.
While the amount of calls regarding the need for food have declined, some parts of the community are still struggling.
“Calls for food have gone down,” said Judith Barris, executive director of the Ashtabula County Community Action Agency. She said senior citizens and the disabled, however, are still struggling.
“They are still having difficulty getting access to food. The delivery that was going on during COVID has stopped,” she said. Barris said Meals on Wheels is an option, but that is only one meal a day.
People struggling with food needs can call 211 and receive information that may help them.
Another group that area leaders are concerned about is families who are seeking help for the first time.
Conneaut Human Resources Center Ryan Tatrie said he has seen an increase in new families needing help. He said people who are new to the experience feel bad and don’t want to ask for assistance.
Tatrie said often times people surviving on low-wage jobs with limited hours need food for the first time.
Drew Thomas, of G.O. Development Corp., said food pantry and daily meals have stabilized over the last 16 months.
“I think they [the meals events] are holding steady at 50 dinners a day,” he said.
The monthly produce program participation is about the same, Thomas said. He said there are about 200 families that come for produce each month.
Tatrie said there are about 200 participants in the Conneaut produce distribution program as well, representing about 550 people. He said a food program has started at the human resources center where children can receive meals Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
Country Neighbor Executive Director Barbara Klingensmith said food pantry visits have fallen off, but agrees there are segments of the population in need of food. She said people experiencing food security issues for the first time are taking advantage of the distribution sites.
Klingensmith said the social service agencies including Country Neighbor, Community Action and Catholic Charities are cooperating to insure people are aware of the help they can receive.
“You see all the agencies working together,” she said.
