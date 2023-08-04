The sixth edition of the county’s Local Food Guide will be distributed in the coming week, in time with National Farmers Market Week, celebrated between Aug. 6-12.
“We are excited about this years’ edition.” OSU Community Development Educator Julie Wayman said in a press release announcing the distribution of the guide.
The guide is updated annually by a group of volunteers, according to the release.
“This year we found 13 farms to add along with several new honey producers,” Wayman said in the release. “This year did say goodbye to a number of listings that closed or were no longer appropriate to list. Overall though, the number of listings remains relatively unchanged.”
Copies of the guide will be available at all area farmers markets, all area libraries, and the Ohio State University Extension office in Jefferson.
Farmers markets in the county include the Ashtabula Farmers’ Market, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot of 1105 Bridge Street, the Conneaut Farmers’ Market, which takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in the Moose Lodge parking lot, at 280 Park Avenue, the Geneva Farmers’ Market, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, at the Geneva United Methodist Church, at 89 South Broadway, the Jefferson Farmers’ Market, which takes place on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. behind the Jefferson Historical Society, at 42 East Jefferson Street, and the Pierpont Farmers Market, which takes place on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon at 1071 Route 7 North in Pierpont.
It can also be found online at www.go.osu.edu/ashtabulalocalfoodguide.
