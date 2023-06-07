JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County’s credit rating with S&P Global Ratings has improved to AA-, according to a press release from the county.
S&P’s rating system ranges from D, indicating a default, breach of promise or filed a bankruptcy petition, to AAA, which indicates an extremely strong capacity to meet fiscal commitments, according to the company’s site.
“From the first few days of this board of county commissioners, we have been focused on putting Ashtabula County in a better fiscal position and I’m very pleased to say that we are following through on that commitment and that’s exemplified today with this news,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said in the release. “We are very happy that those efforts are being recognized by entities like S&P and such efforts will certainly benefit the taxpayers of Ashtabula County for years to come.”
The reasons behind the increase in the county’s rating include the county’s strong economy and tax base, strong budgetary performance and regional employment stability, according to the release.
“The recognition of Ashtabula County’s fiscally conservative approach to our budget practices is well appreciated by S&P Global, and this is a testament to the hard work that we have been doing for the last few years to get us to this point,” Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said in the release.
The rating increase will make long-term investments into the county’s future less costly, according to the release.
“Ashtabula County is blessed with so many gems and we applaud all who recognize the beauty and strong position of our county. This news of an increase in our bond rating will mean a lot to our county now and into the future, especially since interest rates have increased and borrowing money for capital projects is much more expensive than it was just a short time ago,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said in the release.
