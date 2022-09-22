JEFFERSON — People may be over COVID-19, but the pandemic isn’t over.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said last week there is still COVID-19 activity in Ashtabula County.
Becker said he is concerned about county schools.
“It’s a lot different than last year,” he said. “We’ve gone back to the old method of the schools only need to report to us when they have outbreaks.”
Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools had to report if there were two or more cases of a disease in a classroom.
Becker said he’s hopeful because the Health Department has not heard much from school districts about COVID.
“I hear this so often, that everyone is just so done with this pandemic,” Becker said. “They just don’t want to deal with it anymore. I’m afraid that people are just denying that there’s an issue when there is an issue.”
Becker said, as of last Thursday, there had only been one death reported in Ashtabula County in the last month.
“We do know that there are more cases in the hospital, people who are being admitted to our hospitals with COVID, than before the school year started,” he said. “So activity is up. Right now we are in the red if you look at the CDC tracker.
“And that has been red (since) right before school even started,” Becker said.
“It’s been probably a good month that we’ve been in the red now. That’s not good.”
The number of deaths isn’t as high as it has been previously, though, Becker said.
“Two weeks ago, the numbers were still 500 deaths a day in the United States,” Becker said.
“This past week, I see the death rate has actually dropped quite significantly, which is good.”
It remains to be seen if the new school reporting system will work or not, Becker said.
“It’s still too early, I think, to really know exactly where this is going to go,” Becker said.
Anyone 18 and older who received their last booster at least two months ago is eligible for a new booster targeted at Omicron variants, Becker said.
The Ashtabula County Health Department has both Moderna and Pfizer versions of the Omicron booster, and they host walk-in vaccine clinics on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, Becker said.
Anyone who is homebound can call the Ashtabula County Health Department to make arrangements, Becker said.
“We do ask that people bring their COVID card with them so we have an idea of what they have received, but we do have that information on the state system,” he said.
“We can also access the information through there.”
The county’s vaccination rate has been going up relatively slowly, Becker said.
As of last week, 55.71 percent of Ashtabula County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 52.44 percent of the population have completed a primary vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health. In total, 28,570 doses of a first COVID-19 booster and 8,094 doses of a second COVID-19 booster have been administered in Ashtabula County.
“It’s just not good enough,” Becker said. “We really need to be at 80 percent for it to really significantly affect rates of illness, and we’re nowhere near that.”
Becker said group in the county with the highest vaccination percentage is senior citizens. “The largest group that’s still dying from this (is the) seniors,” Becker said. “But in Ashtabula County, at least that’s the most covered group that we have. It could always be better.”
As of last Thursday, there have been a total of 23,388 COVID-19 cases, along with 1,388 hospitalizations and 444 deaths, according to ODH.
COVID-19 is still something we can’t forget about, Becker said.
“Ashtabula is in the red, there’s still plenty of COVID activity that’s out there,” Becker said. “I would highly encourage individuals to stay up with their vaccines.
“I would also encourage wearing a mask, whether you’re vaccinated or not, I think it’s just a good policy, protective measure, that people can take,” Becker said.
