For the previous two weeks, there were 110 new COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County, for a per capita number of cases of 113.1, according to the Ohio Department of Health. The state average of new cases per capita in that same time period was 124.2.
Cases in Ashtabula County have been below the state average since the end of November. In recent weeks, the number of new cases per capita has dropped significantly, from 141.9 for a two-week period ending in Jan. 11, to 83.3 the period ending on Jan. 18. The number of new cases has been ticking up since then.
ODH reports there have been a total of 25,499 COVID-19 cases in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic, along with 1,578 hospitalizations and 468 deaths.
Statewide, there have been 3.3 million cases, 136,000 hospitalizations, and 41,464 deaths.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there have been more than 102 million COVID-19 cases in the United States, and 1.1 million deaths.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said there is still a lot of activity out there.
“The good news is, the numbers have subsided,” he said. “It’s definitely trending down.”
Last year, the CDC was predicting a resurgence of RSV and the flu.
“They were right about that,” Becker said. “RSV and the flu and COVID all together made for a little bit of a chaotic fall, but once it kind of all settled out, even though there’s still some RSV and flu out there, at least the COVID has trended down enough that it’s not nearly as scary as we thought it was going to be.”
He said the department was anticipating an uptick in COVID-19 cases after the holidays, but it did not happen.
Becker stressed how important it is to take a COVID test if they have symptoms.
“Because of all the other illnesses ... you get a cold and the symptoms are very similar to COVID, or RSV, or flu,” he said. “They’re all very similar, they’re upper-respiratory symptoms.”
The county health department has free tests available at its Jefferson office.
People should still stay home if they are ill, Becker said.
“But we’re in a better place than we were, definitely, at this time last year,” he said.
Becker said if he is sick and has to go out of the house, he wears a mask to keep from exposing anyone else.
“I really think that, going forward, it’s never going to be bad advice to be thinking about other people in the community,” he said. “People who, their immunity is not all that healthy ... we need to be thinking about those individuals on a daily basis, to try to keep them from getting ill. Those are still the ones that, if they get ill from RSV or flu or COVID, they’re going to have the worst outcomes.”
