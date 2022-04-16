Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker said COVID-19 cases in the county have been trending upward slightly over the last several weeks.
Before this recent increase, case numbers were trending down for several weeks.
It’s been two to three months since news of the variant spread, Becker said.
“It did take quite a bit of time, from the time we originally heard about this variant compared to the original Omicron,” Becker said. “That one, once we heard about it, within three weeks, it was 100 percent the dominant variant in play in the U.S..”
The Omicron BA.2 variant seems to be less severe, Becker said.
“Our local hospitals have also confirmed that, yes, there is a lot of activity,” he said. “We are seeing more and more people getting infected here in the county. However, the difference being we’re not seeing them having to be admitted to the hospital.”
Residents still need to take precautions, because there are parts of the community that are vulnerable to COVID-19.
“The vaccination is still the best means to protect yourself, protect your family, protect your friends and loved ones,” Becker said.
Ashtabula City Health Department Co-Director of Nursing Peggy Ducro said the city health department is getting a number of calls from people seeking information about vaccines.
Ashtabula City Health Commissioner Christine Hill said cases are trending upward, but not increasing sharply.
On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health reported there have been a total of 19,872 cases of COVID-19 in Ashtabula County since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 1,126 hospitalizations and 425 deaths from COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, according to ODH.
Statewide, there have been a total of 2.68 million COVID-19 cases, 114,443 hospitalizations and 38,266 deaths.
In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control reported a total of 80.3 million cases of COVID-19 and 984,744 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
According to ODH, 54.72 percent of county residents have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 51.43 have been fully vaccinated.
