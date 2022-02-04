The number of new COVID-19 cases per capita in Ashtabula County continues to fall as the state recovers from a spike of new cases earlier this winter.
A total of 25 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ashtabula County on Thursday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. ODH also reported two new hospitalizations.
No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday in Ashtabula County.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 19,049 cases of COVID-19, 992 hospitalizations and 373 deaths from COVID-19 in Ashtabula County, according to ODH.
ODH’s report of new COVID-19 cases per 100,00 residents over the last two weeks put Ashtabula County at 440.1 cases per capita, less than half the statewide rate of 949.5 cases per capita. Ashtabula County ranked 82nd out of Ohio’s 88 counties in cases per capita, the same place it ranked last week. This week, however, there were 271 fewer cases per capita this week than last, according to ODH.
ODH reported 5,737 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Thursday, along with 307 new hospitalizations, both numbers below their 21 day averages.
There have been just over 2.6 million COVID-19 cases in Ohio since the start of the pandemic, along with 108,598 hospitalizations and 33,537 deaths, according to ODH.
Ashtabula County’s vaccination rates are also moving in the correct direction. Just over half of county residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, and 53.78 percent of county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Statewide, 61.39 percent of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56.51 percent have completed their vaccination.
Nationally, 75.4 percent of Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 63.9 percent are fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
