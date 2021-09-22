SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently received a pair of awards for their efforts to spread the word about the county.
The ACCVB received a pair of STAR awards from the Ohio Association of Convention and Visitor Bureaus, one for its travel guide, and another for a promotional video, entitled “Hens on the Road,” according to a press release.
The STAR awards honor outstanding efforts by CVBs, according to the release.
ACCVB Executive Director Stephanie Siegel said the staff is celebrating after winning the two awards. The ACCVB also won an STAR Award in 2019, and there were no awards in 2020, Siegel said.
“We’re just so excited because it’s against all the other visitors bureaus in the state, so it really is an apples to apples comparison,” she said.
The ACCVB’s two entries both received awards, Siegel said.
“I’m really proud of my team,” Siegel said. “It validates the work that they are doing, and it tells us that people are noticing what’s coming out of the office, so we’re on the right track.”
There has been a huge growth in bed tax this year, Siegel said.
“The messaging is happening, the people are coming, hopefully our businesses are making money,” she said. “That’s where the magic happens.”
The ACCVB also submitted a pair of entires into the Ruby Awards, which are put on by the Ohio Travel Association, the winners of which will be announced in October, Siegel said. In that competition, they will be up against entries from everyone in the travel industry, she said.
Work has already started on the 2022 travel guide, because the ACCVB is out of the 2021 version, Siegel said.
“It’s the best problem and the worst problem,” Siegel said. “We’re so glad it was so popular, but we’re so mad that we’re out of them.”
In addition to the travel guide, the ACCVB is also working on a number of other projects, Siegel said.
“I’m just excited to be able to continue to turn out some really high quality and competitive entries, but we’re still raising the bar,” Siegel said. “So where we think that these entries were good, we know that we can do even better, and so we’re pushing ourselves to do better for next year.”
