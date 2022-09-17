ASHTABULA — The Ashtabula County Commissioners will proclaim Monday as Active Day Ashtabula in honor Adult Day Services week.
The reading of the proclamation will take place at 10 a.m. at Active Day, 5959 Green Road, Ashtabula.
Elected officials and community leaders will be attending the open house to help raise public awareness, education and enhance the community’s understanding of the issues affecting seniors and adults of all ages who have disabilities.
The number of adults with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, as well as other chronic conditions, continues to grow at a high rate. Adult day services provide socialization, therapeutic programming, nutrition, supervised healthcare, rehabilitative therapies and respite for families allowing older adults and adults with disabilities to remain vibrant members of their communities and in their homes longer.
“Active Day Ashtabula provides and coordinates person-centered opportunities for meaningful integrated vocational, recreational, leisure, social, volunteer and educational activities for individuals with disabilities in Ashtabula County,” said Jill Oliver, director of Active Day Ashtabula.
Active Day is proud of its 20-plus year history as the leading provider of adult day health services in the United States.
Active Day offers two traditional Adult Day Centers for seniors and adults with disabilities. With about 100 centers now operating in 13 states, the company is growing across the United States.
To learn more about Active Day, visit www.ActiveDay.com, our Facebook page/Active Day Ashtabula, or call Oliver at 440-335-1603.
Active Day Ashtabula has special activities planned throughout the week, as follows:
• Monday — Open House at 5959 Green Road from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Guided tours and refreshments. Open to the general public.
• Wednesday — Visiting area fire departments, police departments and EMTs to thank them for what they do for our community.
• Friday — A mum party from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
“We will be selling our beautiful mums, free popcorn, mummy pops, lemonade, ice tea and pictures at our photo ops,” Oliver said. “Local musician Ethan Legere will provide entertainment. The public encouraged to attend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.