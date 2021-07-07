BY BRIAN HAYTCHER
JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Commissioners released a statement on Monday, thanking Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Legislature for approving a bill that includes the state taking over the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The lodge would have become state property in 2040 under current agreements, after the debt was paid off entirely, according to the statement. The takeover of the lodge will eliminate the debt burden on the the county and the taxpayers.
The legislation requires the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to enter into an agreement with the county to take over the lodge by the end of the year. It also allocates a maximum of $13.9 million for the purchase of the facility and pay operating costs.
The language was included in the state’s biennial budget by Senator Sandra O’Brien, whose district includes Ashtabula County. Some aspects of the language were changed from the initial version to the final version, including a change that would have the state pay a lump sum for the lodge, instead of taking over the payments on the debt.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said meetings are being scheduled with local stakeholders, and the county is working to get someone from ODNR or the Governor’s office to meet with everyone. “I certainly am committed to still doing that, but we have not put a timeframe together on that,” Ducro said.
Ducro said he is happy to have the opportunity to have the debt relieved. “The key to me is going to be the terms that we can negotiate for long-term stability and quality assurance of the lodge facility,” Ducro said. “And so I think that’s going to be the most important part of the on-going discussion.”
Ducro is confident that a win-win agreement can be found, he said.
Ducro said concerns that were raised after the state takeover proposal are important, and he understands the concerns that were raised. “We don’t want to do anything that’s going to be to the detriment of tourism in the county,” Ducro said. “We want tourism to continue to thrive and be successful here.”
