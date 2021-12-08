JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners heard from the last county department to request money from the general fund on Tuesday.
County Coroner Dr. Pamela Lancaster said some changes have been made to scheduling due to a retirement in the office.
Lancaster said the office’s goal for the last several years has been to minimize the number of bodies sent out for autopsy. The office budgeted for 40 autopsies in 2022, according to budget documents.
County Administrator Janet Discher raised the issue of who would take the title of chief investigator. That position includes administrative responsibilities, and the person who held the position retired.
One of the investigators volunteered to take on the administrative duties, but Discher said it is not appropriate for employees to work outside their job descriptions.
“We’re setting ourselves up for a situation that happened prior to me being here, which was prior to 2007, where the county was sued by a former coroner’s office investigator for not being paid time-and-a-half for hours worked,” Discher said.
Discher asked that they take some time and have discussions about the position.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said taking some time will give Lancaster a chance to study the structure of her office and decide if that structure is what she wants to move forward with.
The request from the county’s general fund totaled $463,775 for the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.
At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the commissioners passed a temporary budget to cover the county’s operating costs for the first quarter of 2022.
The temporary budget totals just under $7.5 million.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski thanked county staff for their work on the temporary budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.