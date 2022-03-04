JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s general fund budget for 2022 on Thursday.
A near-final version of the annual budget was introduced on Tuesday, but a vote was delayed until Thursday to give the commissioners time to speak to county elected officials about their budgets for 2022.
The county’s general fund budget for 2022 totals just under $27.4 million, according to information provided by the County Administrator Janet Discher. Of that amount, $7.66 million is from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds, and the remaining $19.74 million will come out of county income for the coming year.
The 2022 budget includes funds for three new Sheriff’s deputies. The positions will be funded through ARPA.
Requests from other county departments for new positions were not granted.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said those decisions are generally reevaluated during the year.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said there are a number of reasons why the commissioners would reconsider a decision not to allow a new position.
At a work session on Tuesday, County Administrator Janet Discher said this year’s budget looks significantly different from previous years’ budgets due to the use of ARPA funds.
The commissioners previously allocated $10 million of their ARPA funds for revenue replacement. Of that money, $5.4 million has been allocated for the 2022 budget, Discher said. She said she doesn’t expect the full amount to be spent.
Discher said the goal is to save any extra funds that would otherwise have been spent in place of that $5.4 million, until the commissioners determine how they want to use those funds.
The county has already received $9.2 million in ARPA funding, Discher said. The county will receive another batch of similar size.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is the largest single expenditure in the budget, with $7 million allocated to the office from the traditional general fund budget, and another $1.96 million in ARPA funding.
The Court of Common Pleas has a budget of just over $1.9 million for 2022, $1.5 million of which will be paid for by ARPA funds. The Ashtabula County Prosecutor’s Office also has a $1.9 million budget, with $1.5 million paid for with ARPA funds.
Ducro thanked the citizen budget advisory committee for their time helping the commissioners review budget requests.
“I always appreciate the time they spend to help us review these requests and appropriations,” he said.
Kozlowski thanked Discher for her work on the budget, and thanked county departments for working with the commissioners for the last several months.
Kozlowski said he is proud to being able to add three additional road deputies to the Sheriff’s Office.
“The opportunity to have these three additional deputies to serve the public, I think is a thing I’m especially proud of,” he said.
Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said the board of commissioners continues to show dedication to law enforcement.
The commissioners have also purchased a significant amount of equipment for the Sheriff’s Office, including new vehicles, this year, Kozlowski said.
