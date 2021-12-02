JEFFERSON — Hearings continued on Wednesday, as the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners works on putting together a budget for 2022.
There were presentations on Wednesday from the Board of Elections, the Ashtabula County Soil and Water District, Ashtabula Municipal Court and the commissioners office.
Board of Elections
Board of Elections Director John Mead said the board’s budget can’t be easily compared to the year before, and should be compared to 2018.
The BoE requested $858,835 for 2022, a little below what was requested for 2018. The request included a two-percent pay increase for employees, and a slight pay reduction for board members. Mead said board members are paid based on the county’s population, which decreased in the 2020 census.
BoE Deputy Director Charlie Frye said the board struggles to find enough poll workers. Frye said the proposed budget took savings from eliminating electronic poll books and reinvested it in the human resources side of the operation, increasing poll workers’ temporary employee pay.
Frye said a number of technology upgrades are on the horizon, and proposed creating a line item to set aside funding every year so the cost won’t all come at once.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski suggested checking to see if American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used to pay for the upgrades.
Soil and Water Conservation District
District Manager Nathan Paskey said he is attempting to request close to what the district needs.
The district plans to seek help from Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center to replace the sign in front of the district’s office, he said.
The district is requesting $80,000 from the county.
Paskey said the appropriation for travel was increased.
The district is on the county’s insurance plan for vehicles and building contents, which is a significant savings from being on their own insurance, he said.
Ashtabula Municipal Court
Court Administrator Tonja Amato said the the Municipal Court is requesting $86,177.
A two-percent raise is proposed for next year.
Amato said a full-time bailiff was not hired, which reduced costs costs.
Ashtabula County Airport
Authority
Airport Authority President Dwight Bowden said the airport has significant projects underway.
The airport purchased a flight simulator earlier this year, he said.
“We’re using that simulator as the basis to create a flight training school at the airport,” Bowden said.
Next year, the airport would like to rehabilitate a taxiway using grant funds.
Bowden said the airport is seeking federal funds to construct a fence around the facility. He said the project is estimated to cost $2 million.
Kate Burke-Rosales, secretary-treasurer of the airport authority, went through its request for 2022.
The airport authority requested approximately $582,000 from the county.
Bowden said the Airport Authority is meeting to consider a significant rent increase.
“We appeal to the commissioners to support us, knowing the inflation [issues],” Bowden said. “Our goal still is to be self-sustaining.”
Commissioners Office
A number of different budgets fell under the category of the commissioners office.
County Engineer Tim Martin said a recent legal decision requires the tax map division to be a general fund item.
The office needs a third employee, Martin said.
The office conducts deed reviews and surveying, and has been quite busy over the last several months, he said.
The budget request for the office is $245,100.
The commissioners office’s budget request increased because of an employee transfer, County Administrator Janet Discher said. The request also included a tentative two-percent salary increase for employees, Discher said.
The commissioners office requested $887,629, and an additional $435,500 for purchasing. The request for the county’s maintenance and operations department was $798,707.
The building department request for 2022 came to $713,777.
Discher said the request includes replacing an employee who was transferred to the commissioners’ office.
Part of the cost for the department, about $80,000, is paying Lake County for 15 hours a week of chief building official services, Discher said. The county entered into a contract with Lake County to provide CBO services after the county’s previous CBO departed earlier this year.
She said she would like to hire a new chief building official, but it is not included in the budget request.
“If we had a full-time CBO, we wouldn’t, obviously, be contracting with Lake County for all that,” Discher said.
