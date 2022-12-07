JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Budget Commission on Monday reduced the property tax millage of a local school district, a village and a township.
The Pymatuning Valley Local School District’s bond levy will decrease by 1.7-mills, Geneva-on-the-Lake will not collect their 1.7-mill ambulance bond and the Austinburg Township fire truck bond will decrease by .25-mills for next year’s tax charges.
“Each year we look at revenue from every bond Levy and how that revenue compares with the need for each taxing district to make loan payments,” Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said. “These three entities are at the point in their bond payments where we can decrease the tax charge to the property owner and they can still make payments.”
A decrease can occur because, as values in taxing districts increase, the tax rate can decrease to bring in the same revenue for the entities.
In Geneva-on-the-Lake, the village was able to secure a USDA loan to cover 75 percent of the ambulance cost, meaning no future property tax money was needed, Thomas said.
Thomas spoke with Pymatuning Valley Schools Treasurer Tom Brockway to discuss options for lowering the tax rate.
The district has only one year left on its bond and with current cash levels, Thomas and Brockway agreed the millage could be decreased to the lowest amount possible in the coming year.
“The financial leadership of Pymatuning Schools has been strong with their board and treasurer,” Thomas said. “This move essentially gives the taxpayers a year earlier to not be taxed on their school’s bond.”
The decrease means a savings of $60 per $100,000 of market value, Thomas said.
In July, Thomas received a letter from Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett requesting the Budget Commission not collect any further taxes on
the village’s 1.7-mill Ambulance Bond after Bennet’s administration success in securing funds through the USDA.
“I highly commend the Geneva-on-the-Lake leadership for being creative to find resources instead of relying on the property owners to foot the entire bond payments,” Thomas said. “This decrease of 1.7-mills means a savings of $60 per $100,000 of market value to property owners in 2023.”
Austinburg Township also saw a decrease for its bond levy for next year. Five years remains on the bond levy approved by voters currently at 1-mill of taxed value. The township has $231,000 left to pay on their $500,000 Fire Truck Bond which began in 2017.
Thomas’ office staff spoke with Austinburg Township Fiscal Officer Kanda O’Dell about the remaining payments and balance and agreed with a .25 Mill decrease. The property owners in the township will see .75-mills assessed on their 2023 tax bills.
“This .25-mill decrease will mean $12 in savings per $100,000 of property value in the township,” Thomas said. “We will evaluate for the remaining five years of the bond and continue to see what the need is for payments and if we can decrease the tax rate again before the loan is up.”
The Budget Commission consists of the county auditor, county treasurer and county prosecutor, who review local government budgets for revenues, expenditures and tax rates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.