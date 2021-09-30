County auditor's levy estimator now available

JEFFERSON — With 39 tax issues on the Nov. 2 ballot, voters have an opportunity to look up exactly how the tax levies will affect them using the Ashtabula County Auditor’s November 2021 levy estimator.
The levy estimator is available under the Real Estate tab on the home page of the Auditor’s website or at the Auditor’s Office in the county courthouse.
“Our estimator allows homeowners to see more information on the levies this election and how those levies will impact their tax bill,” Auditor David Thomas said. “The levy estimator page shows residents what is a renewal, additional or replacement levy and what those mean for their tax burden.”
There are three different types of levies:
• Renewal levies extend existing levies at the same millage rate, meaning no increase in taxes to the homeowner;
• Replacement levies change existing levies reduced millage rates back to the full rate. These types of levies increase tax liability, and
• New or additional levies generate tax revenue through new levies, raising the total effective tax rate for a given district and increasing the homeowner’s tax burden.
There are additional levies, replacement levies and renewal levies on the November ballot.
Residents can view educational videos recorded by Thomas on his website or contact the Auditor’s Office with questions. Residents also can contact their local government entities directly for more detailed information on the purpose of the funding.
The levy estimator is based on the Tax Year 2020 values, Thomas said.
If a resident adding new construction this year or changed their property, that will not be reflected in the estimator, but will be seen with their new tax bill in 2022 for Tax Year 2021.
Information on Issue 1, the .5 percent sales tax issue, is also on the website.
“A .5 percent increase means 50-cents for every $100 of taxable purchases or $5 for every $1,000, as an example,” Thomas said.
For property owners interested in seeing a breakdown of their taxable amount for each levy passed over the years, Thomas recommends visiting the auditor’s website and looking at the Tax Distribution page. This page shows when a levy passed, the effective tax rate it’s collecting, and how much the individual property owner pays towards that levy.
To learn more about levies and property owner’s tax liabilities, residents are encouraged to visit the county auditor’s website at www.auditor.ashtabulacounty.us or call 440-576-3783 to learn more.
