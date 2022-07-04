JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas will host an educational session focused on historical research and tools available at his office.
The Lunch and Learn session will be from noon to 1 p.m. July 28 at the Jefferson Community Center.
Auditor staff members Heidi Barringer and Deb Mohney, along with Real Estate Manager Dennis Huey, will walk attendees through the steps of searching the history of residential properties.
“Our staff have a wealth of knowledge on historical research that can be very useful for interested residents,” Thomas said. “If you are interested in history and are curious where best to begin, our office can get you started.”
Other topics will include information on where to look up property transfer records, historical tax records, changes in property structures, important dates in the life of a property, where to find other records, examples of successful historical searches and much more.
While some information is not available from the auditor’s office, staff members can get residents started on where to look.
RSVPS are required and limited to the first 30 respondents due to space constraints. Contact Thomas to save your seat at 440-576-3785 or djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us. Respondents will be asked about their specific questions or goals so staff members will be able to tailor to the needs of those in attendance.
