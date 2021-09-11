County auditor to hold informal property hearings 

JEFFERSON — The real estate market is not slowing down in Ashtabula County and there are signs of a strong growth in sales moving forward, according to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
“You speak with realtors, title companies and bankers and they all share the same view,” Thomas said. “They’ve never been busier with sales and the movement of real estate.”
The auditor’s office has responsibility over real estate property transfers and tracking value changes for Ashtabula County property values and taxes.
“Despite us breaking records monthly with number of transfers and sale prices, folks still have the opportunity to challenge their property value, if they believe it is incorrect,” he said.
Property owners in Ashtabula County have two options to appeal and challenge their property value. They can either go through the Board of Revision, which is a formal process with applications between January through March or an informal hearing, available in September and October.
“Our goal is to get at what the market value of a property is for Jan. 1 of the tax year,” Thomas said. “Already we have seen sales far exceed the values we placed on properties during the 2020 revaluation for Jan. 1, 2020 values.”
The auditor’s office holds informal property value hearings from Sept. 13 to Oct. 8 for property owners to share with auditor staff reasons why the market value of their property is different for Jan. 1, 2021 than what is on record.
“The value could be different for a number of reasons — a sale in 2020 or 2021 below the auditor value, changes in condition, or information.
Residents wanting to request an informal hearing can do so in a variety of ways. There’s a calendar on the auditor’s website where individuals can reserve a time slot on available days and upload pictures and information electronically at https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/.
Additionally, property owners can call 440-576-1484 or email TRFrable@Ashtabulacounty.us to schedule a meeting either in person, virtually or on the phone.
“The more information and data our office has to make value determinations, the better,” Thomas said. “I highly encourage folks who believe our value on their property to be incorrect to reach out to us here in the next few weeks.”
Those who filed a Board of Revision complaint in 2021 were doing so to challenge their Jan. 1, 2020 value and cannot appeal again until 2024. Informal hearings, however, can occur on a property yearly regardless of Board of Revision filing or status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.