JEFFERSON — Homestead and owner occupancy were the topics of Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas’ presentation last week at the County Auditor Association of Ohio’s summer conference in Cuyahoga Falls.
Homestead and owner occupancy tax credits are available through the county auditor’s office. Both are programs aimed at lowering the tax burden for those who qualify, Thomas said.
“It was really nice to be asked to speak to my fellow auditors about what we do in Ashtabula County for outreach,” he said. “Our goal is always to ensure everyone knows about the credits and can qualify if they’re eligible.”
Thomas spoke about homestead eligibility, which is typically for retired seniors and those permanently disabled. The program reduces the property’s value for tax purposes by $25,000 off the appraised or market value. The average savings for homeowners in Ashtabula County is $450, he said.
“We hear from people who often have lived in their home for a long time and are having trouble affording their bills and then the tax bill hits,” explained Auditor Thomas. “I always encourage folks to reach out to our office and we’ll do our best to give resources like these credits.”
Veterans who are 100 percent disabled as a result of their military service are eligible for an additional homestead credit, making their savings $50,000 off the value of their home for tax purposes. The auditor partners with the Veterans Service Commission and others to raise awareness for these veteran’s benefits.
The week-long summer conference, with 200 attendees, focused on tax rates, IRS policy, property value appraisals and more.
Thomas and his staff have scheduled five education sessions for this summer. Topics will include information on homestead, owner occupancy, and other tax programs. Information for applying for these credits or attending the sessions are on the Auditor’s website.
