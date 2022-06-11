JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas always gets a little excited when talks about improving technology in his office, and with good reason.
Recently improvements to the Auditor’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS), now allows residents to view more information about their property. It’s a new map application featured on the Ashtabula County GIS Hub (ATB-HUB) called “Engineers Survey Search.”
“The new survey tool will save people time and money,” Thomas said. “It is a really awesome thing to provide for our taxpayers.”
Caroline Petersen, GIS Coordinator, created the new application with the assistance of the county engineer’s office.
“The staff at the engineers office are a pleasure to work with, this tool couldn’t happen without them,” she said.
Many property owners have questions about their property lines. Previously, individuals would need to come to the county courthouse, visit the recorder’s office for a copy of record and then stop at the engineers office to speak with the tax map draftsman.
“We thought there had to be an easier way, and thankfully Caroline in our GIS Department added the new feature to the Ashtabula County GIS Hub on the auditor’s website,” Thomas said.
There are many reasons one may need a survey — verifying acreage, checking for encroachments, changes which have occurred in preparation for sale or for new development on properties. Surveys provide the most accurate property line descriptions with the auditor’s GIS map with parcel lines being within 10 feet of accuracy, according to the auditor’s office.
“Often, people think there’s a survey required every other transfer or every third transfer rule but that’s not the case,” he said. “Surveys must meet the Ohio Survey Standards and Ashtabula County Conveyance Standards but if not, they will get a stamp marked Survey Required Next Transfer.”
Roughly 75 percent of residential properties in Ashtabula County can view their survey on record through the ATB-GIS Hub, with the ability to download and print the document. Residents just need to visit the auditor’s site at auditor.ashtabulacounty.us and click GIS Hub to view the map of properties with surveys available to view.
“This has always been the plan,” Petersen said. “Create one location for all mapping and data needs steered toward the growth and development of our County. You will find resources created by the County but also links to other GIS sources like FEMA, USGS and more.”
The GIS Data Hub features other tools in addition to the new survey feature: recent sales, historical images, mail label printing, the Ashtabula County Comprehensive Plan map, and other helpful features.
