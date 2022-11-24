JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas was recently awarded the Distinguished Auditor Award.
The presentation took place at the annual County Auditor Association’s Winter Conference in Dublin, Ohio. Thomas earned more than 100 hours of continuing education credits throughout the past year.
Thomas was one of about 20 other county auditors in Ohio, who were recognized with the award.
“Attending conferences and district meetings are not only good sources of information but also allows me to speak with other counties and learn from their experiences,” Thomas said.
Thomas and two staff members listened to sessions at the conference, ranging from fraud prevention to Department of Taxation updates.
Thomas also was re-appointed and sworn in as the Northeast Ohio Auditor District secretary/treasurer, joining Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham, who will serve as president and Lake County Auditor Chris Galloway, who will take on the role of vice president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.