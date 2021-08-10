County auditor presents property tax relief to business group    

GENEVA — Property owners who have been hit hard by the COVID pandemic and government restrictions and regulations were offered help from Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas.
Thomas spoke last Wednesday to members of the Geneva Business Association at Luisa’s Mexican Grill.
“The State has provided a way to have property tax relief to business hit by COVID last year through a change in value opportunity for property tax purposes,” Thomas said.
The property tax relief resulted from passage of SB 57 in April, which went into effect this month. Those businesses who filed Board of Revision complaints in 2021 were doing so with an effective date of Jan. 1, 2020 which was prior to the pandemic. Businesses can now inform the Auditor’s Office of their wish to use Oct.1, 2020 as an updated effective date for value by filing a COVID Board of Revision form by Sept. 2, 2021.
“This law helps clear up some issues commercial property owners have had when it comes to property value complaints over COVID-19 restrictions,” Thomas said. “One of the reasons I have been so vocal against the government overreach we have seen with health orders and restrictions is that many businesses have been strongly hurt and I am grateful the legislature is taking steps to continue helping these businesses.”
Thomas used an example of a local restaurant which was closed for the entirety of 2020 and part of 2021 due to the health order restrictions. If placed on the real estate market, the business’ market value could have been negatively impacted during the closure, Thomas said.
The Auditor’s Office will review each complaint and address any need for value changes through the Board of Revision.
“One of the issues though with the state using property values and taxes to give relief is that our real estate market is the hottest it has been for a long time,” Thomas said. He discussed examples of property sales and the market increasing even at the height of the pandemic.
Thomas also provided resources to attendees relating to homeowner and rental assistance. Community Action has several million dollars available for residents who are in need of rental, utility, or mortgage assistance, he said.
“I have heard from many landlords who have not been able to collect rent, and are themselves now financially hurting as a result,” he said. “Landlords, property owners, really anyone struggling should call 211 or visit the Ashtabula County Community Action website to learn how to get help for others or themselves.”
Community Action is the recipient of federal and state grant dollars geared towards aiding those economically harmed by COVID and the health restrictions over the past year and a half. Those wanting to learn more should call 211 or visit their website.
Thomas urges residents with questions on this COVID Board of Revision change or other value and tax credit related concerns to contact the Auditor’s Office to learn more at 440-576-3785.
