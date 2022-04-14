JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County auditor’s levy estimator is now available for the May 3 Primary.
The ballot will see five tax issues across the county with voters deciding on a variety of levies, Auditor David Thomas said.
“Our estimator allows homeowners to see more information on the levies this election and how those levies will impact their tax bill,” he said.
The levy estimator page shows residents what is a renewal, additional, or replacement levy and what they mean for their tax burden.
There are three different types of levies:
• Renewal levies extend existing levies at the same millage rate, meaning no increase in taxes to the homeowner.
• Replacement levies change existing levies’ reduced millage rates back to the full rate. These types of levies increase tax liability.
• New or additional levies generate tax revenue through new levies, raising the total effective tax rate for a given district and increasing the homeowner’s tax burden.
“Everything we do is to increase information and education to our taxpayers,” Thomas said. “How you vote is your right, but we can assist you in being the most informed voter possible when it comes to your wallet.”
There are no additional levies in the county in May.
There are two replacement levies and three renewal levies. Residents can view educational videos recorded by Thomas on his website or contact the Auditor’s Office with questions.
Residents can also contact their local government entities directly for more detailed information on the purpose of the funding.
The two replacement levies include Geneva Township for fire and EMS services, excluding Geneva City and Geneva on the Lake Village.
The levy is for five years and will be placed on the tax rolls at 1.49 mills, or $52.15 per year for a $100,000 market value home.
The other replacement is for Rome Township including the Village of Roaming Shores within the township for fire services. The levy will be continuous at 3 mills, or $105 per year for a $100,000 market value home.
The levy estimator is based on the tax year 2021 values or what the Auditor’s Office believes a parcel is worth on the open market as of Jan. 1, 2021.
If a resident added new construction this year or changed their property, that would not be reflected in the estimator but will be seen with their new tax bill in 2023 for Tax Year 2022.
The three renewal levies include Ashtabula County Children Services Board for five years at 1.75 mills, Conneaut Area City School District for five years at 4.25 mills, and Andover Village for five years at 1.45 mills.
Taxpayers can view their current tax bill amount for these levies on the auditor’s website under tax distribution.
For those property owners interested in seeing a breakdown of their taxable amount for each levy passed over the years, Thomas recommends visiting the auditor’s website and looking at the tax distribution page for your property. This page displays when a levy was passed, the effective tax rate it is currently collecting, and how much the individual property owner pays towards that levy.
To learn more about levies and property owner’s tax liabilities, residents are encouraged to visit the county auditor’s website at https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/ or call 440-576-3785 to learn more.
The Levy Estimator is available under the Real Estate tab on the Auditor’s Home Page.
