JEFFERSON — The Nov. 8 ballot will contain 26 tax issues across the county with voters deciding on a variety of levies.
To learn more about the cost of current levies or new ballot questions, property owners can go online and visit the county auditor’s website.
“The levy estimator page shows residents what is a renewal, additional, or replacement levy and what those mean for their tax burden,” said David Thomas, county auditor.
There are three different types of levies.
When there’s no increase to the property owner, it is called a renewal levy, which extends the current levy at the same millage rate.
Another type of increase is a replacement levy, which changes the existing levy’s reduced millage rate back to the full rate.
New or additional levies generate tax revenue through new levies, raising the total effective tax rate for a given district and increasing the homeowner’s tax burden.
“Our goal is to be fair to all taxpayers and provide them with as much info as possible to make an informed vote,” Thomas said.
The number of levies on the November ballot include one additional levy in the county, two replacement levies, three replacement with an increase, and 20 renewals.
The additional levy is Windsor Township for parks and recreation for five years at 1-mill, or $35 per year for a $100,000 market value property.
The three replacement with an increase levies are Conneaut City for roads, Roaming Shores for police, and Kingsville Township for cemeteries.
Conneaut’s 4.75-mill levy for five years would cost the property owner of a $100,000 property $166 per year.
The Roaming Shores 5-mill levy for a continuous period, if approved, would cost $175 per year for the property owner of a $100,000 property.
Kingsville Township’s 1-mill levy for five years would cost the property owner of a $100,000 property about $35 per year.
The two replacement levies include Ashtabula County District Library for current expenses lasting 10 years at 1.25 Mills. That means the owner of a $100,000 home will pay $43.75 per year.
The other replacement levy is for the Jefferson Emergency Rescue District for general operating costs. The levy will be for five years at 3.5-mills, or $122 per year for a $100,000 market value property.
The levy estimator is based on the tax year 2021 values or what the Auditor’s Office believes a parcel is worth on the open market as of Jan. 1, 2021.
If a resident added new construction this year or changed their property, that would not be reflected in the estimator but will be seen with their new tax bill in 2023 for Tax Year 2022.
“Taxes are confusing no doubt,” Thomas said. “Through our levy estimator and outreach efforts, I think we are making the process a little easier to understand and if we haven’t, people should never hesitate to reach out to us.”
For those property owners interested in seeing a breakdown of their taxable amount for each levy passed over the years, Thomas recommends visiting the auditor’s website and looking at the tax distribution page. This page displays when a levy was passed, the effective tax rate it is currently collecting, and how much the individual property owner pays towards that levy.
To learn more about levies and property owner’s tax liabilities, residents are encouraged to visit the auditor’s website at https://auditor.ashtabulacounty.us/dnn/ or call 440-576-3785 to learn more. The levy estimator is available under the Real Estate tab on the Auditor’s home page.
