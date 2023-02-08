JEFFERSON — There’s a new podcast in town and it’s reaching out to residents with information about the people behind their local government.
Tune in to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s podcast titled, Ohio’s Bios — Insights from Ohio Local Governments.
“I’m really excited for this new podcast as a way to connect with our residents and share a behind the scenes look into local governments in northeast Ohio,” Auditor David Thomas said.
The bimonthly show features one episode focused on the inner workings of the Auditor’s Office, and another episode interviewing a local government professional.
Thomas’ first guest was Geneva-on-the-Lake Village Administrator Jeremy Shaffer.
“Jeremy was the one who actually suggested I start a podcast,” Thomas said. “Since then it has been a fun way to share about the Auditor’s Office and our local leaders.”
Thomas spoke with Shaffer about his background as a Highland County Commissioner and his military service prior to moving to Geneva-on-the-Lake and about the unique challenge a lakefront village centered around tourism provides.
Shaffer gave details on lakefront erosion concerns and how the village partnered with other entities to protect the shoreline.
The podcast episodes are available on most podcast streaming services and Thomas’ Buzzsprout website, https://ohiosbios.buzzsprout.com.
So far, people from across Ohio and the country have downloaded the podcast.
Anyone with interested in being featured on the podcast or have ideas for future shows are encouraged to contact Thomas at the Auditor’s Office.
Upcoming episodes include Geneva City Councilman Mario Butera and Plymouth Township Trustee Debbie Friedstrom.
