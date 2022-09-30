JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and staff set up shop Wednesday at Henderson Memorial Library to host an informal property value complaint meeting.
Fall is the time of year when property owners are able to informally discuss or challenge their property value before tax rates are set and bills are sent in January.
“An informal Hearing is much easier for the property owner than doing a formal Board of Revision complaint after getting a tax bill,” Thomas said.
The auditor’s office has been accepting informal complaints since early September and will continue to do so through the first two weeks of October.
The property value could be different for a number of reasons: A sale in 2021 or 2022 below the auditor value, changes in condition, or information important to value that the auditor’s office may not have.
“Frankly, we’re having record low value complaints this year due to the still strong real estate market and what properties are selling for,” Thomas said. “Most of the complaints are centered around property condition or damage and updating our records.”
Residents wanting to request an informal hearing can call 440-576-1484 or email TRFrable@Ashtabulacounty.us to schedule a meeting either in person, virtually, or on the phone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.