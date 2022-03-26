JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County auditor distributed more than $66 million in property tax payments to local school districts, municipalities and other governmental entities during the first half of property tax collection.
Property owners pay the county treasurer, who collects and holds onto the money, and then the auditor determines market value and amount owed while disbursing the tax amounts to local entities, said Auditor David Thomas.
Thomas’ office had already advanced roughly half, $34 million, of the total amount in property tax funds to local entities that requested them during the tax collection period.
This advancement was paid to county school districts which receive a pro-rated amount of tax revenue as taxes are paid to aid in cash flow as opposed to one large lump sum following collection.
“This year we saw some changes in tax rates due to local levies passing from either new or replacement levies,” Thomas said. “The only value changes would have been for new construction, demolition, or board of revision complaints.”
New money was levied by the voters in six local entities including the townships of Plymouth, Hartsgrove, Windsor, Colebrook, Rome and the areas within the South Central Ambulance District (SCAD).
The largest increases from new levies were: SCAD area for a 2-mill EMS levy, totaling roughly $317,000 and Plymouth Township for a 5-mill fire levy totaling $217,000.
Of the total $66.5 million distributed for the first half, the largest portions were distributed with $35.4 million going to school districts, $10.6 million to county wide agencies, $7.8 million to townships, and $5.1 million to cities and villages.
The county agencies include $3.9 million to the Board of Developmental Disabilities, $2.2 million to Children Services, $2.3 million to the Commissioner’s General Fund, and $1 million to the Senior Levy.
Ashtabula City received the highest city or village distribution with $1.9 million followed closely by Conneaut City with $1.4 million in property tax distribution.
Townships rely almost exclusively on property taxes with Ashtabula Township receiving the largest portion of $1.5 million and Saybrook Township with $1.4 million.
The distribution process involves complex formulas and factors with more than 60 taxing districts, each with its own rate.
The auditor’s office must account for and distribute more than $100 million in taxpayer dollars each year for property taxes, in addition to other revenue streams from federal, state, and local sources.
“We are always happy to answer questions from residents about their property taxes but I highly encourage folks to visit our website and view all of the info we have available too,” Thomas said.
The Auditor’s Office has web pages on their site with explanations and videos explaining tax distributions for individuals’ bills, the concept that government revenues stay largely flat despite changes in values, and the process for appealing property values through the Board of Revision.
Only 10-mills of property owners’ tax bills, $350 for a $100,000 home, are unvoted tax charges and change with value. The remainder is decided by voters in the form of levies on residents’ ballots and are capped at the local entity level to remain constant for revenue to the government.
Those with questions on their value, property tax credits, or tax distribution can contact Auditor David Thomas at djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us or visit www.auditor.ashtabulacounty.us and call 440-576-3783.
