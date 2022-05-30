COLUMBUS — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas presented testimony before the Ohio House Ways and Means Committee last week on a bill authored by State Rep. Sarah Fowler Arthur, R-Plymouth, to help woodland property owners.
House Bill 614 was introduced by Fowler Arthur following conversations with Thomas and local property owners who saw a section of Ohio Revised Code as discriminatory against residents who farm timber and own woodlands.
Thomas said the bill allows property owners who receive CAUV Woodlands or the Ohio Forest Tax Law credit to also receive a credit called the 10 percent non-business credit. That extra credit is available to traditional farmland and was given to properties in Ashtabula County prior to 2022, when the historic error was discovered by Thomas’ office staff.
“Simply put, Ohio law treats traditional farmland and woodland differently,” he said.
The 10 percent non-business credit is given to all residential properties in Ohio by county auditors who determine the property is not being used for commercial purposes. Traditionally, Ohio’s farmers receive the non-business credit, as many are family operations or not of industrial size.
“Really, that should be a local decision made by our office if a property is commercial or not,” Thomas said.
Current law allows traditional farmland to receive both CAUV farm credit and the non-business credit but does not allow properties producing woodland and timber to receive both.
“We should be encouraging the lumber and woodland industry right now,” Fowler Arthur said. “It does not make sense to discriminate against certain forms of agriculture, especially when woodland farming is a time-intensive process and the end result is years in the making.”
Fowler Arthur’s bill would provide for all agriculture to be eligible for the non-business credit and agriculture specific tax credits.
Thomas believes the bill will help Ashtabula County residents who are farming their property for woodlands. According to data from the Auditor’s Office, a total of 841 parcels were impacted when the non-business credit was removed for 2022, costing property owners $107,398 in lost credits.
“As soon as we became aware that our office since the early 1990’s has been giving the non-business credit to ineligible woodland property owners, we sent letters to those affected to share options and worked with State Rep. Fowler Arthur on a legislative fix,” Thomas said.
The non-business tax credit, unlike CAUV, is not paid by other taxpayers in the taxing district but instead is subsidized by the state, meaning local entities have not seen a change in revenue due to the fix.
In addition to the County Auditor’s Office, Fowler Arthur has received support from other organizations, as well.
“I’m very please to have the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Forestry Association as backers of this bill,” she said. “I appreciate the help they have been as I learn about this issue for our property owners.”
Representatives from the Farm Bureau and the Ohio Forestry Association also testified Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee.
The bill’s future is uncertain given the limited days of session left in the year for the Ohio House and Senate, but Fowler Arthur said she is confident that work will continue on the issue.
