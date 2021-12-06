County Auditor David Thomas announces re-election bid 

JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas announced Friday that he is running for re-election in 2022.
Thomas is seeking a second term in office. He was elected in 2018, and took office in 2019, besting his opponent, incumbent Roger Corlett, 17,649 votes to 14,743 votes, according to the Ashtabula County Board of Elections. Thomas previously served as the Austinburg Township Fiscal Officer.
“These past three years I have consistently focused on keeping my promises of accessibility, transparency and customer service,” he said. “We’ve done a lot in a short amount of time and in my second term I will continue these priorities.”
The Auditor’s Office has held nearly 100 education sessions during Thomas’ term, focusing on tax credits, such as CAUV and Homestead, as well as sessions on the Board of Revision, the 2020 state-mandated revaluation, dog licenses and property levies. During his term, the Auditor’s Office has set record numbers of tax credit participants.
“In addition to education, we have created policies and taken actions which benefit all residents in our county,” he said. “Record forfeited land auctions, the first update to property transfer standards in 20 years, transparent revaluation with postcards being mailed and a digital property complaint portal, and a good amount of work helping local governments through the financial aspects surrounding COVID.”
Under Thomas’ direction, the Auditor’s Office has had clean audits with the State of Ohio, greater dog license participation, updates and security protocols under county information technology, a non-political weights and measurers seal with the creation of an Excellence in Measurement award and advocacy for residents’ fiscal stability.
