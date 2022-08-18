ROCK CREEK — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and staff member Jim Varckette delivered a surprise Wednesday to a staple in the Rock Creek and Roaming Shores communities.
Richard Cantini, owner and operator of Cantini’s Village Market, received the 2022 Excellence in Measurement Award from the Auditor’s Office.
“Accuracy in measuring is more than just making sure your scales are correct and your gas pump is accurate, it is a commitment to best practice and quality with all service to the customers,” Thomas said. “We are excited for Cantini’s and wish them continued success in business and service to the community.”
Cantini is the second-generation owner of the Rock Creek market. His parents opened the market in 1978, after seeing a need for food, gas, and other staples in the Rock Creek and Roaming Shores area.
For 44 years, Richard Cantini and his family have operated and delivered goods to the area.
“We’re making improvements and are always reinvesting into the store,” Cantini said. “We are really honored by this.”
Previous recipients of the Excellence in Measurement Award are locally owned mom-and-pop stores, including Richcreek Gas in Pierpont, Cherry Valley Processing and Tony Orlando’s Market in North Kingsville.
“It definitely seems that the family-owned businesses like Cantini’s takes great care and really devotes themselves to their business and customers,” said Paige O’Hara, Cantini’s fiancé.
The award recognizes the stations, companies, and local entities tested by the Auditor’s Office which go above and beyond in quality and service.
Cantini’s Village Market is known for their beer and wine selection, baked goods, deli, and general grocery services, in addition to their gasoline pumps.
Richard’s son, Sage Cantini, recently expanded the family business to Conneaut. Sage and his father opened Shoreline Beverage in 2021 on Lake Road in Conneaut.
The Weights & Measures Program managed by the Auditor’s Office is responsible for testing and inspecting commercial weighing and measuring devices such as scales, gasoline pumps, scanners, etc.
The state assists in the testing and inspection of vehicle scales, fuel meters (fuel oil, gasoline and LP gas) and packaged consumer goods. Varckette has served as the Certified Weights and Measurers inspector for 31 years in Ashtabula County.
“Richard and the staff have always been great to work with when we check their scales and pumps, never any issues,” he said. “You can tell they take a lot of pride in their work.”
A quality Weights & Measures Program saves the average household $300 per year, Thomas said.
Ashtabula County boasts 1,400 Retail Motor Fuel Dispensers inspected yearly in addition to 401 scales and 165 establishments which are checked once a year by Varckette.
