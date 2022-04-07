JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff will hit the road this month to educate property owners on tax payment services and tax credit information.
“I am really excited to bring this opportunity back this year so you can learn and ask questions of the treasurer and me,” Thomas said.
The sessions will be held at 9 a.m. April 20 at the Conneaut Public Library and at 5 p.m. April 25 at Henderson Memorial Library in Jefferson.
“Even though I am still in my first year in office, there’s been many changes that tax payers can benefit,” Maki-Cliff said. “I’m looking forward to it.”
The Auditor’s Office estimates nearly 70 people attended its Homestead sessions prior to the COVID pandemic. Thomas anticipates similar turnouts this year.
Those who are unable to attend can watch online by Zoom or Facebook live. To register for Zoom, visit the County Auditor’s website or contact Thomas at 440-576-3785 or djthomas@ashtabulacounty.us. No pre-registration for in person attendance is needed.
Thomas plans to inform attendees about tax credits, including the Homestead Tax Credit, Owner Occupancy Credit, and property value questions relating to how taxes are determined.
Tax payers who are 65 years or older and own their home with an annual adjusted Ohio Gross Income of less than $34,600, are permanently disabled, or are military veterans permanently disabled from a service-related injury are encouraged to attend one of these sessions to learn more about the program.
Homestead tax savings for applicants include a reduction equaled up to $25,000 tax credit on the market value of the home for traditional Homestead and $50,000 for disabled military veterans.
“At one of our last sessions, it was a real honor to meet a military disabled veteran who didn’t know about the credit and we were able to get him the money he qualified for,” Thomas said. “It was awesome.”
Maki-Cliff will discuss payment options residents, especially seniors, may find beneficial such as payment plans and an email electronic bill. Residents can sign up to receive their property tax bill by email, saving money and time according to the Treasurer’s Office.
“Those who winter in Florida or worry about the mail, can sign up and be guaranteed their bill gets to them,” she said. “Taxpayers can easily pay online or however most convenient for them.”
