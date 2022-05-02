JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas and County Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff shared tax information and explained their roles in the county government with residents at two information sessions held last week in Conneaut and Jefferson.
“We were happy to bring back these in-person sessions to answer questions and get this important information out to the public about their tax money,” Thomas said.
The public often gets mixed up about the roles handled by the county auditor and county treasurer, said Maki-Cliff.
“The auditor determines market value and assigns a tax charge based on levies, my office then bills and collects your tax dollars while investing the cash and then gives those amounts back to the auditor to send to local governments,” she said.
Thomas and Maki-Cliff described online tax credits and payment options available to the public.
“We hear a lot from senior citizens and disabled residents on a fixed income that they need relief,” Thomas said. “While our options are limited, these programs are the ways given to us by the State that we can assist.”
Taxpayers who are 65 years or older and own their home with an annual adjusted Ohio gross income of less than $34,600, are permanently disabled, or are military veterans permanently disabled from a service related injury, may be eligible for the Homestead Tax Credit. This credit reduces the taxable amount of a person’s home by $25,000 or a savings of roughly $400, Thomas said.
The Veterans Homestead Tax Credit reduces the taxable value of a property by $50,000 and does not require an income threshold. The recipient must have a 100 percent service connected disability.
The Auditor’s Office has homestead applications on their website or at the Jefferson Office. Thomas encourages those who believe they may qualify to call or email his office to learn more and then sign up for the program.
Maki-Cliff discussed some of the changes she has implemented in the Treasurer’s Office since taking the position in September of 2021.
“We’ve opened the office to serve people all work day, added credit card machines, decreased the fees for payments online, and now offer email tax bills with easy online payments,” she said.
Payment plans are an option for taxpayers who would prefer to pay monthly rather than once or twice a year. Taxpayers can also sign up for an electronic bill to be emailed rather than mailed to their homes if they are traveling or spend the winter in the south, for example.
“We had a great turnout online, and the in-person attendees,” Thomas said. “We were able to get people to sign up for the programs, which was awesome.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.