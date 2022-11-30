JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a grant application seeking $47.7 million from the state for jail construction.
At Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, the commissioners approved applying for the grant.
Terry Moisio, chief deputy at the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, explained the application at a work session on Tuesday morning.
“We revised the grant which was originally submitted in 2021,” Moisio said.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski thanked Moisio for all the work on the application.
The facility would have 200 beds, Moisio said.
The total amount required to construct a new jail facility would be $57.5 million.
In 2021, voters rejected a proposed sales tax increase that would have funded the construction of a new jail. As part of the campaign in favor of the sales tax increase, the commissioners and representatives from the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office spoke to voters regarding the state of the current Ashtabula County Jail, which was constructed in 1978.
The cost for the facility has increased since the proposed ballot measure due to the increased cost of construction, Commissioner Kathryn Whittington said.
