After much negotiation, Ashtabula County and the Animal Protective League have come to an agreement on a contract for the APL to take stray dogs from the county dog warden.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners approved a contract with the APL to provide shelter for dogs seized by the county dog warden. The APL will receive $80,000 for the year, according to the resolution passed by commissioners.
Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said the new contract had some refined language, as well as a $10,000 increase in the cost per year.
“We appreciate their cooperation,” Discher said.
Discher said if everything goes well this year, she would like to extend the contract for another year.
“I don’t think there will have to be a major renegotiation on the contract at all,” she said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he appreciates the APL working through the issues with the county.
Mary Glauser, executive director of the APL, said costs at the APL have increased, and the services they provide for animals in their care has improved as well.
Animals that the APL takes in are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped before they are adopted, Glauser said. The APL also pays for emergency medical care for strays, she said.
“The county’s been incredible though this process,” she said.
Last year, commissioners passed a temporary contract to pay the APL for its services for the first half of 2020 while negotiations were ongoing. On Tuesday, commissioners extended that temporary contract to cover the rest of 2020.
“We have a very collaborative and strong working relationship with the county and the dog warden and the city animal control, which is something that many community shelters don’t have ... that opportunity to work so closely, and so in line,” Glauser said.
