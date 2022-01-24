County adds e-bill services

JEFFERSON — Property owners can now save time, paper and money by opting to receive their tax bills electronically.
Adding e-bill services is just one of several ways the Ashtabula County Treasurer’s Office is working to make it easier for taxpayers to interact with office staff, Treasurer Angie Maki-Cliff said.
Many Ashtabula County property owners leave town during the winter months and worry that they won’t receive their property tax bill before the due date.
“Email billing is ideal for these tax payers,” she said. “Other taxpayers prefer the on-the-go convenience provided by email billing options.”
Some advantages of receiving an e-bill over traditional print and mail billing include the availability to download and print your billing information at your convenience, avoiding mail delays and helping the environment by reducing waste.
Property owners interested in receiving their property tax bills via email are encouraged to register their parcels on the Ashtabula County Treasurer’s website at www.AshtabulaCounty.us/treasurer. Click on the E-Bill tab and then register.
First-half property tax bills have already been mailed and include an insert with instructions to register property parcels for second-half taxes.
In addition to being able to receive your property tax bills by email, Maki-Cliff has brought convenient payment solutions to the Treasurer’s Office with the hope of making paying taxes a little less painful.
“I believe in payment flexibility, cash, check or charge,” she said. “Taxpayers want and need options that best fit their financial needs. Paying your taxes is never fun, but it should be easy.”
Maki-Cliff reminds property owners that electronic bill delivery is completely optional. Any taxpayer that does not feel comfortable with this option will still receive a paper bill.
