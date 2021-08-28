ASHTABULA — Country Redford will close out the Rockin’ on the Beach concert series Sept. 5 at Walnut Beach.
The concert will start at 6 p.m. and the band will play until 9 p.m.
“The city’s parks and recreation board expressed an interest in having different genres of music at the beach different from our Big Bands on the Beach series,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “My staff ran with this and booked the Ernest T. Band and High Horse, both of which were well attended. I appreciate their involvement organizing the bands and food trucks to make this an enjoyable time for the attendees.”
The city has organized food trucks to be at the beach for the event. Just Wing’n It, Kona Ice and Weeepaaa Smoked & BBQ will be on site. Weeepaaa is providing an old fashion pig roast for the event along with pulled pork, chicken, and brisket. Just Wing it has a variety of traditional and boneless wings, burgers, chicken tenders and pizza rolls. Kona Ice will keep you cool with several flavors of shaved ice.
Timonere said his staff is discussing plans to continue the series next summer.
“My staff, as well as the park board and City Council realize how important an asset Walnut Beach is and we are going to try and program more family events like this to enhance Walnut Beach,” he said. “We would love this series to become as popular as Mentor Rocks or Rockin’ on the River in Cuyahoga Falls and Lorain. It will take time and a lot of work to get there, and we look forward to the challenge.”
The concert is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and to practice safe COVID-19 protocols.
